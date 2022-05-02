Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases Earnings Results

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Chart Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $5.35-6.50 EPS.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $168.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.25 and a 200-day moving average of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,106,000 after acquiring an additional 101,285 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,249,000.

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.93.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

