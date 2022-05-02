Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 392 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cerner by 8.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,221,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,125,000 after buying an additional 91,271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 6.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 55.5% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Cerner by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

