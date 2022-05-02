CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CDW by 1,169.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in CDW by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 7,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CDW by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,325,000 after buying an additional 37,596 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in CDW by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $163.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.36 and a 200 day moving average of $185.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a one year low of $161.66 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.