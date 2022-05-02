CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 206.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,364 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

