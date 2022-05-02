Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.89.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $240.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $232.01 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

