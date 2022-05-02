Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,972,000 after purchasing an additional 241,439 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 319,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.87. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

