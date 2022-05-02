Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,736 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FOX were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in FOX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

