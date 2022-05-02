Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $70.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.35. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

