Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Announces Earnings Results

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-$0.48 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.85-$1.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.15 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 427,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Newell Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 530,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 324,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

