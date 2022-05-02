Fiera Capital Corp Invests $653,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after buying an additional 460,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,527,000 after acquiring an additional 199,662 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Incyte by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 444,265 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Incyte by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,574,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,289,000 after purchasing an additional 60,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 99,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $74.96 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

