SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.67.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $347.11 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $281.45 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.54 and a 200-day moving average of $341.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

