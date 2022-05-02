CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 422 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,063,291 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $225.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.83. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $163.16 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 64.05% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

