EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Position Decreased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,995 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.14% of EVgo worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in EVgo by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. EVgo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

