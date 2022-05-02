CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $450,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after acquiring an additional 369,685 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $32,472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $263.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.53. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $256.26 and a one year high of $498.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

