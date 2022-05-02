Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after acquiring an additional 670,003 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $74,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after acquiring an additional 482,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 769,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,162,000 after acquiring an additional 224,488 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $160.22 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Truist Financial raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

