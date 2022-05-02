Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.58.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $120.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.35 and its 200 day moving average is $127.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $178.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

