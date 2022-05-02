Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 369.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,988 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

LEG stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

