Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,664. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.37 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

