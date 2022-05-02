The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $42.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.