Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $499,000 Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,687 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in EnerSys by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

ENS stock opened at $65.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.05. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $100.23.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

About EnerSys (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.