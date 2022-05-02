Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 931 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in APA were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA opened at $40.93 on Monday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.39.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.