Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 600 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $55.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

