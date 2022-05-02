Bank of America Corp DE Has $171.58 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,592,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $171,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,534,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $2,664,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,754,667.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $5,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,624 shares of company stock valued at $57,830,270. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $98.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $83.42 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.