Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

CADE stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

