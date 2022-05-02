Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 217,858 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.63% of CDW worth $176,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,198,000 after acquiring an additional 695,521 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CDW by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CDW by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 445,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,957 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 596,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,136,000 after purchasing an additional 191,154 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $163.18 on Monday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

