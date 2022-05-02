First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 59,274 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,274 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Lear worth $30,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lear by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Lear by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Lear by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEA opened at $127.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lear Co. has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.33.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

