Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Iron Mountain worth $23,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,861 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 694,664 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after buying an additional 573,868 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,849,000 after acquiring an additional 424,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,880,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.