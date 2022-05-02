CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in FMC by 5.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,993,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $132.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

