Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Wix.com worth $34,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $75.46 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $326.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

