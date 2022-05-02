Raymond James & Associates Has $23.59 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Qorvo worth $23,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KGI Securities downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $113.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.24. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $108.31 and a one year high of $201.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

