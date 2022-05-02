Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $21,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.89.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $240.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $232.01 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

