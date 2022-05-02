GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,310 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of GXO Logistics worth $28,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,151,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.22. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

