Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Western Union worth $27,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 144.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Western Union by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 272.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

