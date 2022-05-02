Raymond James & Associates Has $24.41 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,370 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $24,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.22. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

