Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Mohawk Industries worth $40,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MHK opened at $141.06 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

