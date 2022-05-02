Swiss National Bank Has $28.51 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $28,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.78.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 in the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HII opened at $212.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

