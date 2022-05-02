Raymond James & Associates Sells 58,552 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,552 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.65% of Hillenbrand worth $24,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,939,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,743,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 147,501 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.29. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

