CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

IPG opened at $32.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

