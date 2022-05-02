Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Quanta Services worth $22,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR stock opened at $115.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $140.04.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. UBS Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Quanta Services Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.