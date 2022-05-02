Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Reduced by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,729 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in FOX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 610,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,636 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in FOX by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FOX by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 60,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in FOX by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,315,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FOX stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.