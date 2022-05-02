Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $35,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Owens Corning by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 16.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 927,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,316,000 after acquiring an additional 132,310 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $90.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.99. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

