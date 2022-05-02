DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of DISH Network worth $30,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Cowen lowered their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $28.51 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

