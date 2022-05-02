CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ares Management by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after buying an additional 711,626 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,707,000 after buying an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 34.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,057,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,918,000 after acquiring an additional 530,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $66.22 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 119.61%.

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,095 shares of company stock worth $12,404,537. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

