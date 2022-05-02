CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $3.62 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.