CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 106,507 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,507 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,590,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,740 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Ford Motor by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,077,000 after buying an additional 1,914,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

