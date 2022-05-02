Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 7,456 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 3,843.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 587,787.1% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,758 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,560,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in General Mills by 277.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock opened at $70.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.