DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in DaVita by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in DaVita by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in DaVita by 2.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $108.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.65. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DaVita Company Profile (Get Rating)
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
