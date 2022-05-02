Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.17.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $130.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.43 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

