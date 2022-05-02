abrdn plc Has $2 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.79.

Shares of DISCA opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $42.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.