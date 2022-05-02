Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.69%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

